3A-1A State Volleyball Tournament Roundup – 10/27/17

By
Derek Nester
-

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ EMPORIA

POOL I

Cheney def. Beloit 25-13, 25-14.
Thomas More Prep def. Wellsville 25-21, 25-21.
Cheney def. Wellsville 25-15, 25-15.
Thomas More Prep def. Beloit 25-16, 25-16.
Beloit def. Wellsville 25-17, 13-25, 25-14.
Cheney def. Thomas More Prep 25-10, 25-21.

POOL II

Hesston def. Erie 25-9, 25-14.
Nemaha Central def. Silver Lake 25-19, 25-23.
Silver Lake def. Hesston 18-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Nemaha Central def. Erie 25-13, 25-9.
Silver Lake def. Erie 25-15, 25-3.
Hesston def. Nemaha Central 25-20, 25-19.

SATURDAY

Cheney vs. Nemaha Central – Court A – 10:00 AM
Hesston vs. Thomas More Prep – Court B – 10:00 AM
Championship & 3rd Place – 11:30 AM

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT @ EMPORIA

POOL I

Smith Center def. Meade 24-26, 25-20, 25-22.
Goessel def. Bluestem 25-11, 25-13.
Smith Center def. Bluestem 25-14, 25-15.
Goessel def. Meade 25-12, 25-11.
Meade def. Bluestem 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.
Goessel def. Smith Center 25-12, 25-23.

POOL II

Heritage Christian def. St. Mary’s-Colgan 25-13, 25-11.
Valley Heights def. Kiowa County 25-17, 9-25, 25-21.
Valley Heights def. St. Mary’s-Colgan 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
Heritage Christian def. Kiowa County 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.
Heritage Christian def. Valley Heights 19-25, XX-XX, XX-XX.
St. Mary’s-Colgan def. Kiowa County 25-13, XX-XX.

SATURDAY

Goessel vs. Valley Heights – 2:00 PM
Heritage Christian vs. Smith Center – 2:00 PM
Championship/3rd Place – 3:30 PM

CLASS 1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT @ HAYS

POOL I

Pretty Prairie def. Hanover 25-22, 14-25, 25-7.
Centralia def. Lebo 25-15, 25-18.
Pretty Prairie def. Lebo 25-18, 25-16.
Centralia def. Hanover 25-18, 25-10.
Hanover def. Lebo 25-18, 25-19.
Centralia def. Pretty Prairie 25-14, 25-21.

POOL II

South Central def. Rawlins County 25-23, 25-18.
Sylvan-Lucas def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-12, 25-23.
South Central def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-12, 25-14.
Sylvan-Lucas def. Rawlins Co. 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Rawlins Co. def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-14, 25-22.
South Central def. Sylvan-Lucas 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.

SATURDAY

Centralia vs. Sylvan-Lucas – 10:00 AM
South Central vs. Pretty Prairie – 10:00 AM
Championship/3rd Place – 11:30 AM

CLAS 1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT @ HAYS

POOL I

Otis-Bison def. South Barber 25-11, 27-29, 25-16.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. Fowler 25-16, 25-23.
Otis-Bison def. Fowler 25-22, 25-12.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. South Barber 25-18, 25-20.
South Barber def. Fowler 25-18, 25-10.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. Otis-Bison 25-23, 25-14.

POOL II

Waverly def. St. John’s/Tipton 15-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Northern Valley def. Axtell 25-15, 20-25, 25-21.
St. John’s/Tipton def. Axtell 9-25, 25-8, 25-12.
Northern Valley def. Waverly 25-12, 25-20.
Axtell def. Waverly 25-16, 25-21.
St. John’s/Tipton def. Northern Valley 25-19, 25-22.

SATURDAY

Wheatland/Grinnell vs. Northern Valley – 2:00 PM
St. John’s/Tipton vs. Otis-Bison – 2:00 PM
Championship/3rd Place – 3:30 PM

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

