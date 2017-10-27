3A-1A State Volleyball Tournament Roundup – 10/27/17

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT @ EMPORIA
POOL I
Cheney def. Beloit 25-13, 25-14.
Thomas More Prep def. Wellsville 25-21, 25-21.
Cheney def. Wellsville 25-15, 25-15.
Thomas More Prep def. Beloit 25-16, 25-16.
Beloit def. Wellsville 25-17, 13-25, 25-14.
Cheney def. Thomas More Prep 25-10, 25-21.
POOL II
Hesston def. Erie 25-9, 25-14.
Nemaha Central def. Silver Lake 25-19, 25-23.
Silver Lake def. Hesston 18-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Nemaha Central def. Erie 25-13, 25-9.
Silver Lake def. Erie 25-15, 25-3.
Hesston def. Nemaha Central 25-20, 25-19.
SATURDAY
Cheney vs. Nemaha Central – Court A – 10:00 AM
Hesston vs. Thomas More Prep – Court B – 10:00 AM
Championship & 3rd Place – 11:30 AM
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT @ EMPORIA
POOL I
Smith Center def. Meade 24-26, 25-20, 25-22.
Goessel def. Bluestem 25-11, 25-13.
Smith Center def. Bluestem 25-14, 25-15.
Goessel def. Meade 25-12, 25-11.
Meade def. Bluestem 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.
Goessel def. Smith Center 25-12, 25-23.
POOL II
Heritage Christian def. St. Mary’s-Colgan 25-13, 25-11.
Valley Heights def. Kiowa County 25-17, 9-25, 25-21.
Valley Heights def. St. Mary’s-Colgan 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
Heritage Christian def. Kiowa County 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.
Heritage Christian def. Valley Heights 19-25, XX-XX, XX-XX.
St. Mary’s-Colgan def. Kiowa County 25-13, XX-XX.
SATURDAY
Goessel vs. Valley Heights – 2:00 PM
Heritage Christian vs. Smith Center – 2:00 PM
Championship/3rd Place – 3:30 PM
CLASS 1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT @ HAYS
POOL I
Pretty Prairie def. Hanover 25-22, 14-25, 25-7.
Centralia def. Lebo 25-15, 25-18.
Pretty Prairie def. Lebo 25-18, 25-16.
Centralia def. Hanover 25-18, 25-10.
Hanover def. Lebo 25-18, 25-19.
Centralia def. Pretty Prairie 25-14, 25-21.
POOL II
South Central def. Rawlins County 25-23, 25-18.
Sylvan-Lucas def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-12, 25-23.
South Central def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-12, 25-14.
Sylvan-Lucas def. Rawlins Co. 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Rawlins Co. def. Southern Coffey Co. 25-14, 25-22.
South Central def. Sylvan-Lucas 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.
SATURDAY
Centralia vs. Sylvan-Lucas – 10:00 AM
South Central vs. Pretty Prairie – 10:00 AM
Championship/3rd Place – 11:30 AM
CLAS 1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT @ HAYS
POOL I
Otis-Bison def. South Barber 25-11, 27-29, 25-16.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. Fowler 25-16, 25-23.
Otis-Bison def. Fowler 25-22, 25-12.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. South Barber 25-18, 25-20.
South Barber def. Fowler 25-18, 25-10.
Wheatland/Grinnell def. Otis-Bison 25-23, 25-14.
POOL II
Waverly def. St. John’s/Tipton 15-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Northern Valley def. Axtell 25-15, 20-25, 25-21.
St. John’s/Tipton def. Axtell 9-25, 25-8, 25-12.
Northern Valley def. Waverly 25-12, 25-20.
Axtell def. Waverly 25-16, 25-21.
St. John’s/Tipton def. Northern Valley 25-19, 25-22.
SATURDAY
Wheatland/Grinnell vs. Northern Valley – 2:00 PM
St. John’s/Tipton vs. Otis-Bison – 2:00 PM
Championship/3rd Place – 3:30 PM