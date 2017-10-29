Important Announcement Concerning Internet Streaming Of Our Radio Stations

It is with sincere regret that Dierking Communications, Inc. will suspend online streaming operations for all except local ballgames, effective October 29th. We have taken great pride in our efforts to better serve our community of listeners with this option, but prohibitive rights fees and increased costs for managing those fees leave us no alternative choice.

We will return to our previous strategy of streaming only local ballgames, airing on all of our radio stations. This will in no way affect our over the air broadcasts, which will continue as usual.

We face competitive and marketplace pressures that today force us to make choices as to our priorities. Our first, and most significant priority remains serving our local communities as over the air radio broadcasters. We thank our listeners and our advertisers for your continued support.

The following Dierking Communications, Inc. owned and operated radio stations will be impacted by this streaming suspension.

KD Country 94 – KDNS – Downs, Kansas

Z-96.3 The Lake – KZDY – Cawker City, Kansas

FM 95.5 KNDY – KNDY-FM – Marysville, Kansas

Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 – KNDY-AM – Marysville, Kansas

Classic Hits AM 1530/FM 106.7 – KQNK AM & FM – Norton, Kansas

The most up-to-date internet streaming schedule for local ballgames and other local events can be found on our station websites. The label [STREAM] will be appended in the broadcast calendar. Kansas and Kansas State college athletics will not be streamed.

Sincerely,

Bruce Dierking

President & CEO

Dierking Communications, Inc.