SKF To Close Seneca Manufacturing Plant In Company Consolidation Effort

A Seneca manufacturing mainstay the past forty plus years has announced that it will close, eliminating 170 local jobs.

Work will be transitioned to a Salt Lake City plant over the next eighteen months for SKF USA, which manufactures industrial oil shaft seals. The Swedish owned company has promised lucrative incentives to retain employees with the company, although those positions would be transferred.

Work from another SKF plant in Hobart, Oklahoma was moved to Seneca two years ago. Idling the Seneca plant will impact not only jobs locally, but city tax and utility revenues as well.

SKF consolidates industrial seals manufacturing footprint in North America

2017 October 24, 16:30 CEST

Gothenburg, 24 October 2017: SKF intends to consolidate its North American industrial seals manufacturing footprint. As part of the process, SKF intends to close its manufacturing site in Seneca, Kansas. Production will be transferred to other sites in North America, the development and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, where investments are being made in increasing technical capabilities and capacity.

The consolidation process supports SKF’s long-term ambition of integrating regional manufacturing, engineering and technology efforts, adding more value for customers.

