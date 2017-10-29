State Volleyball Tournament Champions Crowned Saturday

The Kansas State High School Activities Association wrapped up the 2017 high school volleyball season with the annual State Championship Tournaments on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Thomas More Prep took home the title, defeating Cheney 25-22, 18-25, 25-19. In the 3A consolation match, Hesston defeated Nemaha Central 25-20, 25-7.

In Class 2A, Heritage Christian Academy from Olathe took home the crown, defeating Goessel 25-23, 25-15. The consolation match had Valley Heights defeating Smith Center 25-17, 25-20.

Class 1A Division I had Centralia taking the crown over South Central 25-17, 26-24. Sylvan-Lucas won the consolation match, defeating Pretty Prairie 25-14, 25-20.

Northern Valley was the 1A, Division II State Champion, defeating Otis-Bison 25-15, 25-17. Wheatland/Grinnell finished in 3rd place, winning the consolation match over St. John’s/Tipton 25-21, 25-20.

Complete results from all 8 classifications can be found at http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Volleyball/State.cfm