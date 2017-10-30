Kansas Legislative Leaders To Form School Funding Committee

Kansas lawmakers are expected to form a committee to begin work on a response to a state Supreme Court order directing them to boost spending on public schools.

The Legislature’s top seven leaders are expected to meet Monday afternoon to discuss setting up such a committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that legislators did not increase spending on the state’s public schools enough this year.

The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short per year of providing a suitable education for every child, but they did not set a spending target.

A law enacted in June phased in a $293 million increase in funding over two years to bring the total state aid to public schools to $4.3 billion annually. The court said a new law must be enacted before July 2018.