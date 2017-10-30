Martyn Lucas To Perform Christmas Concerts

After a successful musical residency in Marshall County two years ago, Martyn Lucas is coming back. Lucas, who played the title role in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” at London’s Covent Garden and who was dubbed the World Piano Man by Elton John and Billy Joel, will perform two Christmas concerts, “One Night at Christmas.”

Performances are Friday, December 8, at the Weaver Hotel, Waterville, and Saturday, December 9, at the Lee Dam Center for Art. Both performances start at 7:00 p.m. There is limited seating at each performance.

The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

“I’ll be singing my favorite songs with a sprinkling of festive music,” Lucas said. “The audience should expect a fun evening of music and laughter. I’ll sing everything from some powerful musical showstoppers to some rock classics and, of course, Christmas songs.”

Tickets are $15.00 and go on sale Wednesday, November 8. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, Marysville; CJ Express East and West, Marysville; and the Weaver Hotel, Waterville.

“Since both of these concert venues are small, we encourage people to buy their tickets early,” explained Brad Ekiss, president of the arts cooperative. “Mr. Lucas was very popular the last time he was here, we expect many will want to see him again.”

Lucas spent four days in Marshall County during his last visit. He led workshops for vocal students at area schools and performed to sell-out crowds in Frankfort and Waterville. After his visit Lucas decided to move from England to the United States.

“The people are so warm,” he said. “The spirit of the people is really special. This is what made me want to move to the United States. I’m very much looking forward to seeing my friends from last time.”

Lucas grew up in a musical family; his mother and father were both musicians, which enabled him to get a passion for performing from an early age. By the age of sixteen Lucas won several piano competitions and was recognized as an accomplished musician. Lucas trained and performed at the prestigious Dartington College of Arts in Devon, United Kingdom. After leaving college, he became a professional singer.

For more information people may visit the arts cooperative’s website marshallcountyarts.org