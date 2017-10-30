Osborne County Sheriff Releases Statement On Missing Men

By
Chad Hallack
-

The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office released a statement over the weekend thanking the area community for their assistance in regard to missing person Daniel Norton. The social media release said the public’s help in sharing information provided, getting the word out, and calling in any possible details were sincerely appreciated. Mr. Norton was located. Regretfully, he was found deceased.

With the same amount of gratitude, they extended thanks to the community for their ready and willing assistance to help locate another missing person, Mr. Timothy Brown. They are also reported Brown was deceased upon location of his whereabouts.

No further information has been released at this time regarding details of the disappearances or the cause of death of these two men.

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

