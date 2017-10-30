Osborne County Sheriff Releases Statement On Missing Men

The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office released a statement over the weekend thanking the area community for their assistance in regard to missing person Daniel Norton. The social media release said the public’s help in sharing information provided, getting the word out, and calling in any possible details were sincerely appreciated. Mr. Norton was located. Regretfully, he was found deceased.

With the same amount of gratitude, they extended thanks to the community for their ready and willing assistance to help locate another missing person, Mr. Timothy Brown. They are also reported Brown was deceased upon location of his whereabouts.

No further information has been released at this time regarding details of the disappearances or the cause of death of these two men.