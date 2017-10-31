Fuel Prices Remain Steady Heading Into November

Gas prices in Kansas remained flat this week, registering at a $2.33 per gallon average pump price, according to AAA Kansas. Kansas gas prices are mirroring what is being seen across the country, with fluctuations and variations occurring depending on location.

Depending on where in the state – and throughout the country – you are filling up your tank, gasoline prices are playing tricks on some motorists with large increases in some areas while treating others to lower gas prices in others. The price volatility can be attributed to a new trend that has emerged during October in the past few years, which is a steady demand for gasoline after the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Kansas reports that Kansas has the 11th lowest state gas price average in the United States this week. However, that price is 15 percent higher than one year ago, when the statewide average was $2.03.