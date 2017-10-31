Fuel Prices Remain Steady Heading Into November

By
Chad Hallack
-

Gas prices in Kansas remained flat this week, registering at a $2.33 per gallon average pump price, according to AAA Kansas. Kansas gas prices are mirroring what is being seen across the country, with fluctuations and variations occurring depending on location.

Depending on where in the state – and throughout the country – you are filling up your tank, gasoline prices are playing tricks on some motorists with large increases in some areas while treating others to lower gas prices in others. The price volatility can be attributed to a new trend that has emerged during October in the past few years, which is a steady demand for gasoline after the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Kansas reports that Kansas has the 11th lowest state gas price average in the United States this week. However, that price is 15 percent higher than one year ago, when the statewide average was $2.03.

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

