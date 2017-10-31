Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

October 23, 2017

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on October 23, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James, Art Befort, and Roger Allen. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Allen opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the October 23, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved, and signed the October 16, 2017 minutes.

Commissioners approved voucher # 36007-36067 from the following funds:

General 13615.75

Road 16209.20

Nox Weed 84.66

Health 5316.67

Appraiser 154.00

EMS Grant 4853.37

Solid Waste 3193.79

EMS 4228.93

TOTAL $50,563.02

Commissioners reviewed the directive provided by the county counselor concerning drug testing.

Chris Bailey, Undersheriff, joined the meeting and discussed department attendance. Bailey also discussed a grant to purchase bullet proof vests. Bailey left the meeting.

Fritz discussed the following:

Fritz discussed truck repair and replacement. Fritz agreed to do some additional price checks. Befort asked about doing some additional work at the Bellaire Co-op Elevator entrance. James asked Fritz to review the policy for hauling water. Fritz reported that weather conditions and water availability play a large part in using water for patching roads. Arlene Ratliff and Chad Ratliff joined the meeting and discussed the public notice concerning roads recently published in the Pioneer. Ratliff asked multiple questions concerning the rules for road maintenance in Smith County. Commissioners indicated that public safety is their priority. Befort reviewed the visibility problem created when corn is planted on all four corners of the right-of-way and indicated that safety issue is what motivated the notice placed in the paper. Chad Ratliff discussed maintenance on J Road between 80 & 100 Roads. James agreed to provide a written response to the questions presented. Befort discussed the driveway entrance at 180 & H RoadS discussed earlier. Befort reported that the landowner will consider cost sharing the cost of the tube. Allen said the cost of the tube should fall under the county policy to pay for one entrance at no cost. Commissioners agreed after reviewing the location to pay for the tube. James agreed to contact the landowner. Befort discussed prioritizing the work on 60 Road between J & K Roads. Befort reviewed a damaged bridge on L & 80 Roads. Fritz reported that the damaged deck was replaced and a new deck will be needed in the future. Befort discussed the Cedar City road located at H & 250 Roads. Befort reported that he met with the Mayor of Cedar City to discuss correction needed at this location. Fritz discussed the cost to replace the tube on the Cedar City Road. Commissioners agreed to provide the tube at a cost of $700.00 to the City of Cedar. Befort reviewed pictures of work completed by the Smith County bridge crew. Fritz reported that Smith County did not receive its bridge replacement request to KDOT for 2019 Funds.

Fritz left the meeting. Penny LeVan joined the meeting.

Dave Tucker, Landfill Supervisor, joined the meeting. Tucker reported that the compactor at the landfill has been repaired. Tucker left the meeting.

Chad Meyer, Communications Director, joined the meeting and discussed the following:

Meyer reported on ways to do background checks for new employees. Meyer reported on the dead animal burial procedures. Meyer reported that a request can be made with the KDHE if a disaster occurs in Smith County. Meyer asked commissioners about purchasing tokens for washing the county vehicle. Commissioners approved purchasing car wash tokens for county vehicles. Meyer asked about purchasing a “hot spot” for governmental use only. Befort asked for Meyer to do some additional research to establish the cost difference for using the phone as a hot spot.

Roger Allen left the meeting.

A motion was made by James and seconded by Befort to convene in executive session to complete a county employee review from 11:05 till 11:25 a.m. Motion carried. Also in the session was Penny LeVan. Regular session reconvened at 11:25 a.m. Commissioners approved the pay increase for completing probation period for employment. LeVan left the meeting.

Commissioners reviewed water way drainage procedures into county the ROW.

Commissioners approved expenditures requested by Drug and Alcohol Council dated 10-16-2017.

Commissioners approved a new switch for the AS400 as proposed by Nex-Tech.

Commissioners reviewed an information request from Lee, Gurney and Hess Attorneys.

Commissioners approved one solid waste abatement for 2017.

Commissioners reviewed the request by CVB Board to hire a part time person. Commissioners agreed to wait an additional week to discuss the request.

Commissioners agreed to place a burning ban on as of today and complete the paper work for the resolution at the next regular commissioner’s’ meeting.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.