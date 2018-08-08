Governor Colyer Proclaims August as Farmers’ Market Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. — In recognition of the important role farmers’ markets play in Kansas communities, Governor Jeff Colyer proclaimed August as Kansas Farmers’ Market Month.

In both urban centers and rural communities, farmers’ markets give consumers access to fresh, locally grown produce and serve as an important link between food producers and consumers of Kansas products. Farmers’ markets also keep money in Kansas communities, which helps make small businesses stronger and positively contributes to local economies.

The number of farmers’ markets in Kansas has grown from 26 in 1987 to more than 90 registered farmers’ markets in 2018. They are a vibrant part of many Kansas communities, and contribute to the health, well-being and quality of life for many Kansans.

“We are excited about the growth and expansion of farmers’ markets across the state,” said Lexi Wright, agriculture marketing specialist at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “Farmers’ markets serve as a great way for producers to connect with consumers and sell their products locally.”

Farmers’ markets in Kansas can register with KDA as part of the state’s agricultural trademark program, From the Land of Kansas. This central registration became possible in 2013 following the passage of legislation designed to protect farmers’ markets and their managers from potential legal liability, thus opening doors for additional markets throughout the state. As a result of this state support, registered markets now have access to free marketing, outreach and advocacy efforts.

KDA supports farmers’ markets through a variety of services and programs, including the Kansas Farmers’ Market Online Toolkit and the Kansas Fresh Mobile App which offers a farmers’ market locator, as well as recipes and produce storage tips. KDA also provides information about food safety regulations and best practices to farmers’ markets across the state. KDA and From the Land of Kansas strive to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and consumers by expanding agricultural markets and providing support and assistance to help Kansas businesses grow.

To locate a farmers’ market in your area, or to receive more information on how to register a farmers’ market please visit FromtheLandofKansas.com, download the Kansas Fresh App, or contact Lexi Wright at [email protected].