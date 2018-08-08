Kansas Primary Election Results – 8/7/18

United States House of Representatives 001 (R)
Precincts Reporting:1371 of 1371
R-Roger Marshall 63,563 79%
R-Nick Reinecker 17,139 21%
United States House of Representatives 002 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 917 of 917
R-Vernon J. Fields 1,950 3%
R-Steve Fitzgerald 9,098 12%
R-Kevin Jones 12,033 16%
R-Doug Mays 6,135 8%
R-Dennis Pyle 8,997 12%
R-Caryn Tyson 17,499 23%
R-Steve Watkins 19,753 26%
United States House of Representatives 003 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 628 of 628
D-Sharice Davids 22,891 37%
D-Mike McCamon 4,243 7%
D-Tom Niermann 8,740 14%
D-Jay Sidie 1,748 3%
D-Brent Welder 20,803 34%
D-Sylvia D. Williams 2,896 5%
United States House of Representatives 003 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 628 of 628
R-Trevor Keegan 14,252 19%
R-Joe Myers 10,059 13%
R-Kevin Yoder 51,973 68%
United States House of Representatives 004 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 623 of 623
D-Laura Lombard 10,468 35%
D-James A. Thompson 19,668 65%
United States House of Representatives 004 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 623 of 623
R-Rep. Ron Estes 56,507 81%
R-Ron M. Estes 12,896 19%
Governor / Lt. Governor (D)
Precincts Reporting:3539 of 3539
D-Arden Andersen 12,845 8%
D-Jack Bergeson 3,850 3%
D-Carl Brewer 30,693 20%
D-Laura Kelly 78,746 52%
D-Joshua Svaty 26,722 18%
Governor / Lt. Governor (R)
Precincts Reporting:3539 of 3539
R-Jim Barnett 27,449 9%
R-Jeff Colyer 126,066 41%
R-Kris Kobach 126,257 41%
R-Patrick “PK” Kucera 3,123 1%
R-Tyler Ruzich 2,217 1%
R-Ken Selzer 24,356 8%
R-Joseph Tutera Jr. 1,541 1%
Secretary of State (R)
Precincts Reporting:3539 of 3539
R-Randy Duncan 56,214 20%
R-Keith Esau 27,810 10%
R-Craig McCullah 31,854 12%
R-Scott Schwab 106,569 38%
R-Dennis Taylor 55,672 20%
Commissioner of Insurance (R)
Precincts Reporting:3539 of 3539
R-Vicki Schmidt 148,936 52%
R-Clark Shultz 137,636 48%
Kansas House of Representatives 005 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 35 of 35
R-Mark Samsel 1,425 54%
R-Renee Slinkard 1,241 47%
Kansas House of Representatives 006 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 31 of 31
R-Clifford F. Blackmore 1,178 38%
R-Jene Vickrey 1,898 62%
Kansas House of Representatives 008 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
R-Chris Croft 1,981 58%
R-Patty Markley 1,441 42%
Kansas House of Representatives 011 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34
R-Jim Kelly 1,535 76%
R-John Lowrance 487 24%
Kansas House of Representatives 012 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 64 of 64
R-Doug Blex 1,879 69%
R-Brad Hall 851 31%
Kansas House of Representatives 013 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 62 of 62
R-Larry P. Hibbard 2,113 55%
R-Londa R. Tindle 1,725 45%
Kansas House of Representatives 014 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 21 of 21
R-Charlotte Esau 1,442 46%
R-Tom Stanion 1,128 36%
R-Aaron V. Young 594 19%
Kansas House of Representatives 017 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
R-Tom Cox 2,550 75%
R-Jim Eschrich 832 25%
Kansas House of Representatives 018 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
D-Andrew “Andy” Hurla 406 18%
D-Cindy Neighbor 1,795 82%
Kansas House of Representatives 018 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
R-Cathy Gordon 992 35%
R-Eric Jenkins 1,837 65%
Kansas House of Representatives 022 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 16 of 16
D-Michael L. Coleman III 218 11%
D-Nancy Lusk 1,749 89%
Kansas House of Representatives 027 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 25 of 25
R-Rochelle Bird 1,232 30%
R-Karen Snyder 1,001 24%
R-Sean E. Tarwater Sr. 1,871 46%
Kansas House of Representatives 028 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 14 of 14
R-Joy Koesten 1,522 42%
R-Kellie Warren 2,138 58%
Kansas House of Representatives 029 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17
R-Peggy Galvin 1,251 44%
R-James Todd 1,605 56%
Kansas House of Representatives 030 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
D-Matthew Calcara 650 34%
D-Brandon Woodard 1,275 66%
Kansas House of Representatives 030 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
R-Wendy Bingesser 1,349 54%
R-Colleen Webster 1,171 47%
Kansas House of Representatives 038 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 27 of 27
R-Willie Dove 2,018 64%
R-Noel Hull 1,140 36%
Kansas House of Representatives 039 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 14 of 14
R-Kristy Acree 1,282 46%
R-Owen Donohoe 1,485 54%
Kansas House of Representatives 040 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11
D-Debbie Deere 1,020 90%
D-Donald G Terrien 118 10%
Kansas House of Representatives 042 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17
R-Jim Karleskint 1,330 53%
R-Lance Neelly 1,167 47%
Kansas House of Representatives 045 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 29 of 29
D-Mike Amyx 1,631 56%
D-Steven X. Davis 633 22%
D-Aidan Loveland Koster 633 22%
Kansas House of Representatives 045 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 29 of 29
R-Cynthia Smith 1,371 57%
R-Ronald Thacker 1,050 43%
Kansas House of Representatives 046 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 25 of 25
D-Benjamin Ferlo 396 12%
D-Dennis “Boog” Highberger 2,850 88%
Kansas House of Representatives 049 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 12 of 12
R-Fsehazion Desalegn 213 11%
R-Megan Lynn 1,694 89%
Kansas House of Representatives 055 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 28 of 28
D-Annie Kuether 1,826 88%
D-Joseph Stringer 239 12%
Kansas House of Representatives 059 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 23 of 23
R-Blaine Finch 2,116 71%
R-Shari Weber 847 29%
Kansas House of Representatives 064 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34
R-Susan “Suzi” L. Carlson 1,296 53%
R-Kathy Martin 1,150 47%
Kansas House of Representatives 074 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 38 of 38
R-Stephen Owens 2,037 55%
R-Don Schroeder 1,672 45%
Kansas House of Representatives 075 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17
R-Will Carpenter 1,748 60%
R-Mary Martha Good 1,164 40%
Kansas House of Representatives 080 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 39 of 39
R-Anita Judd-Jenkins 964 42%
R-Bill Rhiley 1,337 58%
Kansas House of Representatives 086 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 10 of 10
D-Alexander Vulgamore 139 14%
D-Jim Ward 853 86%
Kansas House of Representatives 087 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11
R-Renee Erickson 1,618 56%
R-Jeff Kennedy 1,293 44%
Kansas House of Representatives 089 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
D-Marty Keenan 312 17%
D-KC Ohaebosim 1,244 66%
D-LeSean Tarkington 320 17%
Kansas House of Representatives 093 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
R-J.C. Moore 1,136 51%
R-John Whitmer 1,084 49%
Kansas House of Representatives 097 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
R-Nick J. Hoheisel 778 54%
R-Michael E. Walker 670 46%
Kansas House of Representatives 099 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 15 of 15
D-Kristi Kirk 766 88%
D-Gerald A. Winget 106 12%
Kansas House of Representatives 100 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 12 of 12
R-James Francis Breitenbach 690 24%
R-Daniel Hawkins 2,162 76%
Kansas House of Representatives 104 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 20 of 20
R-Steven R. Becker 2,013 50%
R-Paul Waggoner 2,014 50%
Kansas House of Representatives 107 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 89 of 89
R-Susan L Concannon 2,220 56%
R-Sam J Sacco 1,776 44%
Kansas House of Representatives 113 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55
D-David W. Curtis 312 58%
D-David Serrault 223 42%
Kansas House of Representatives 113 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55
R-Brett Fairchild 1,276 34%
R-Greg Lewis 2,487 66%
Kansas House of Representatives 124 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 43 of 43
R-Jeffrey G. Locke 973 37%
R-Martin (Marty) Long 1,679 63%
Member, State Board of Education 003 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 294 of 294
R-Michelle Dombrosky 19,392 64%
R-Jason C Winbolt 10,969 36%
Member, State Board of Education 007 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 416 of 416
R-Robert M D’Andrea 14,017 48%
R-Ben Jones 15,172 52%
District Court Judge 018- 07 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259
R-Jon Von Achen 9,768 27%
R-Rodger L. Woods 27,076 74%
District Court Judge 018- 17 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259
R-Scott L. Anderson 4,886 13%
R-Linda Kirby 19,087 50%
R-David Lowden 12,036 31%
R-Richard C. Paugh 2,442 6%
District Court Judge 020- 01 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 133 of 133
R-Carey Hipp 4,189 53%
R-Scott McPherson 3,692 47%
District Court Judge 029- 05 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 113 of 113
D-Tony Martinez 5,371 40%
D-Mike Nichols 3,508 26%
D-Jane Sieve Wilson 4,699 35%
District Magistrate Judge 017- 03 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
R-Debra S. Anderson 868 78%
R-Jeff Delimont 244 22%
District Magistrate Judge 022- 03 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 30 of 30
R-Scott Anson 900 54%
R-Eliz. Ensley Deiter 776 46%
District Magistrate Judge 024- 04 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 12 of 12
R-R. Scott Barrows 361 63%
R-Eric Woodside 211 37%