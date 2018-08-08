“Too close to call” Kobach leads Colyer by 191 votes

With all Kansas precincts reporting, the race for the Republican nomination is neck-and-neck. According to the latest unofficial numbers, Secretary of State Kris Kobach leads incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer by just 191 votes, 126,257 to 126,066.

STATE ELECTION RESULTS

Colyer released a statement announcing the election was “too close to call.” His campaign says there are thousands of uncounted provisional ballots as well as “extraordinary problems with the count, particularly in Johnson County.”

For perspective, in the 2014 mid-term elections there were 6,333 provisional ballots cast.

There is no automatic recount rule in Kansas. Any recount would have to be requested and paid for by the requesting candidate. Kobach, as Secretary of State, is the state’s top election official. His office would be in charge of overseeing a recount.

