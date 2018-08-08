Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/6/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, August 6, 2018 – 7:00 P.M.

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jill Hoover, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

B. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

4.0 Consideration of the Proposed FY19 Budget and Budget Hearing Publication Notice (Code 99)

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the proposed FY19 budget and publish the budget hearing publication notice in the Washington County News as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

5.0 New Phone System Presentation

Superintendent O’Dea distributed a proposal from Diode Technologies for phones, phone drops, and software for the phone system totaling $34,602.10. Heineken Electric did not submit a proposal. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the proposal for a new phone system from Diode Technologies as presented. Motion carried 6-1 with Kevin Elliott voting no.

6.0 Substitute Teacher Information

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to increase substitute teacher pay to $105 per day. Motion carried 7-0.

7.0 Approval of BOE Policy Updates – 2nd/Final Reading

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the BOE policy updates as presented at the last meeting. Motion carried 7-0.

8.0 Finalize BOE Back-to-school Picnic for Staff – Monday, August 13 @ 6:30 PM

9.0 Executive Session

Personnel

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into executive session with the superintendent for personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 7:54 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the district pay for family dental and vision coverage for administrators with no cash in lieu if they do not take these coverages. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.