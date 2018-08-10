AAA: College-Bound Students – Protect Your Property and Set a Car Care Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. – Aug. 9, 2018 – The transition from high school graduate to new college student is an exciting milestone, and moving away from home is part of the process for many. AAA Kansas reminds college students and their parents of important steps – which very few think of – before heading off to school: review your insurance policy and make a plan for car maintenance.

A Consumer Reports article says that dorm rooms can be a hot spot for thieves. Two roommates could have as much as $6,000 worth of electronics alone – laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems – as well as other items of value in their small living space.

According to U.S. Department of Education data of crimes reported on college campuses, theft of personal property is the most common crime, followed by motor vehicle theft.

“College students living away from home should know they may have limited coverage under their parents’ insurance policies,” said Alex Greig, Regional Insurance Manager for AAA Kansas. “Before leaving for college, students should check to see what risks and liabilities are covered.”

Homeowners and renters insurance tips for students:

If you live in a dorm, some personal possessions may be covered under your parents’ homeowners or renters insurance policies. Expensive items such as computers and other electronics may be subject to coverage limits under a standard homeowners policy, and some states require a special student endorsement.

Auto insurance tips for students

Coverage may depend on whether you leave home or stay in the area. If you bring a car to campus and remain on your parents’ policy, coverage likely still applies. If you attend an out-of-state school, make sure your insurance coverage follows you. It gets a little tricky if the student takes classes year round and does not plan to return home during the summers. Technically, they have relocated to their college location. It gets a little more complex if they have on campus or off campus housing.

If you have questions about any or are concerned about gaps in your existing coverage, contact a local insurance agent at 866-AAA-4YOU, or aaa.com/insurance.

Lessons on Car Maintenance for College Students

In addition to reviewing insurance coverage, students heading to college should also address the important subject of vehicle maintenance and repair.

“Frequently, a teenager’s vehicle is maintained by parents while living at home, and lessons on proper car care are only briefly discussed and seldom used,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Before hitting the road, it is vital that your college student fully understands how to independently take care of their vehicle.”

Before sending a son or daughter off to college with a car, AAA Kansas encourages parents to sit down with the child and discuss a plan for proper vehicle maintenance, as well as how to deal with unexpected problems when parental rescue is more than just a few minutes away.