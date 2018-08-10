Commissioners prepare for busy meeting, encourage public participation (AUDIO)

On Monday next week, the Mitchell County Commissioners, and others throughout the area, will undertake perhaps their two most important responsibilities on the same day. At the commissioner’s meeting in Beloit, there will be public budget hearings for the Rural Fire Departments followed by the hearing on the overall budget for Mitchell County.

Commission Chair Tom Claussen gives us the schedule for the public hearings where county residents can ask questions or raise concerns about the proposed budget before they vote to approve it.

The commissioners will then canvass the votes from the primary election held in Mitchell County this week. Mail-in ballots will be verified and counted. Provisional votes will be considered as well.

Provisional ballots are given to voters when there is a question about their eligibility to vote. In a nut shell, If the question can be resolved by the time of canvassing… it counts. Otherwise, it is thrown out. This year’s canvassing is taking on special significance with the race between Gov. Jeff Colyer and Sec. of State Kris Kobach. They are separated by only 100 votes with an estimated number of mail-in and provisional ballots in upwards of 10,000 yet to be counted statewide.

The commissioners meeting on Monday will begin at 8:30 am at the Mitchell County Courthouse in Beloit.