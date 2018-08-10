Fort Riley To Host Mission Training Complex Training Event

FORT RILEY, Kansas – The United States Army Installation Management Command is hosting the annual Mission Training Complex Users Workshop at Fort Riley Aug. 14 to Aug. 16.

More than 130 representatives from MTCs from around the United States, Japan, Europe and Korea will tour Fort Riley’s MTC, discuss challenges and best practices, explore software and reporting updates, take part in demonstrations and strengthen relationships with their peers.

IMCOM workshop organizers selected Fort Riley as the host location to highlight its MTC, part of the Seitz Regional Training Campus on Custer Hill. In addition, the event showcases the pioneering efforts of Fort Riley employees through their development of a fully Integrated Training Environment, which enables the Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division, aka the ‘Big Red One,’ to build and maintain readiness.

According to Fort Riley Deputy to the Garrison Commander Tim Livsey, the majority of the attendees will stay off post for the event and “experience why our community and the Central Flint Hills are such a great place.” This is the first time the Mission Training Complex users workshop has been held at Fort Riley.