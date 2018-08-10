Kansas Sampler bestows Kettle with “Giving Beloit a Cool Factor” We Kan! award (AUDIO)

By
Chad Hallack
-
From Left: Kettle owners B and Mandy Fincham with their son Wakefield and Marci Penner with Kansas Sampler Foundation

The Kansas Sampler Foundation presents ten We-Kan! awards every year. They are presented to individuals or organizations that have made outstanding efforts to help preserve and sustain rural culture in their area.

There is no application process. The Foundation chooses recipients who have a cooperative spirit, show enthusiasm and dedication for their community, and whose efforts have made a real difference in rural Kansas.

Marci Penner of the Kansas Sampler Foundation organized a surprise visit to Kettle to present them with one of the We-Kan! awards for 2018.

Owners B and Mandy Fincham were totally unaware of what was taking place until it found them.  B tells us how it all come about and how they were oblivious to it at the time.

Mandy Fincham tell us what the award means to them and showed her appreciation for it.

B expounds on his wife’s comments and calls it an affirmation of what they have tried to do with their business.

That was B and Mandy FIncham on receiving one of this year’s We-Kan! awards from the Kansas Sampler Foundation.

