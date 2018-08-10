KD 94’s Summer Giveaway Finalists Announced

Join KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake at Dairy Queen tomorrow at Dairy Queen in Beloit as we draw the winners of all the prizes this year. We will be live from 3:00-5:00 PM with 50 cent ice cream cones and FREE Pepsi. We will also be giving away other prizes to those who are in attendance.
ADULT PRIZE FINALISTS
|Name
|Hometown
|Brian Doyle
|Beloit
|Stephanie Draayer
|Downs
|Matthew Railsback
|Mankato
|Linda Ubelaker
|Osborne
|Machelle Wiles
|Hunter
|Amber Krier
|Beloit
|Ashley Spaulding
|Glen Elder
|Eugene Torkelson
|Beloit
|Melissa Palen
|Cawker City
|Ashley Clausen
|Glen Elder
KIDS GATOR FINALISTS
|Name
|Hometown
|Kayla Tonne
|Glen Elder
|Hosea Harris
|Downs
|Beth Walker
|Esbon
|Payson Sigle
|Osborne
|Tyler Gier
|Sylvan Grove
|Ellie Remus
|Beloit
|Kendra Rowh
|Beloit
|Leanne Litton
|Glasco
|Joshua Smith
|Beloit
|Simeon Horinek
|Beloit