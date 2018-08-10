KD Country 94 Wins Four Broadcast Excellence Awards

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2018 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won four awards in the small market radio station genre.

KD Country 94 took home 1st Place in three different categories:

Sports Play-By-Play:

1st Place: 8-Man DII All-Star Game with Dusty Deines, Todd Clover, Chad Hallack, & Wade Gerstner

Spot News:

1st Place: Jewell County Fires by Chad Hallack

Station Website:

1st Place: kdcountry94.com by Derek Nester, Chad Hallack, & Dusty Deines

KD Country 94 also received:

Sports Play-By-Play:

3rd Place: Beloit at Chapman Girls Basketball by Wade Gerstner

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, “We are very proud of our staff as they work extremely hard to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in Wichita in October, where station personnel receive their awards.