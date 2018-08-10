New Surgeon Will Offer Total Knee Or Hip Replacement Surgeries In Marysville

MARYSVILLE – A new orthopedic surgeon, Dr. David Samani, will begin seeing patients at Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) in Marysville on Sept. 7th, 2018. Dr. Samani’s practice will oﬀer total joint replacement surgeries to patients at the Marysville facility, eliminating travel to a larger, more urban area for the procedures.

“The added convenience to our patients to be able to have their knee or hip joint replacements performed locally at CMH is invaluable,” said Curtis Hawkinson, chief executive oﬃcer. “It will greatly decrease the anxiety and burden of travel, while providing immediate access to both a swing bed recovery option, and local physical and occupational therapy services.”

Dr. David Samani is a board certiﬁed orthopedic surgeon from Lincoln, Neb., where he is chairman of the department of orthopedics at Bryan LGH Medical Center. He also has outreach clinics at hospitals in Belleville, Mankato, Beatrice, Neb., and Osceola, Neb.

His clinic in Marysville will also specialize in fracture repair and some sports medicine.

Dr. Samani graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1980, before accepting a health professional scholarship from the United States Air Force and receiving his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Iowa School of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa in 1983. He completed his orthopedic surgery residencies at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and Wichita/St. Francis Regional Medical Center. Following his residencies, he served in active duty military service as Chief of Orthopedics and a ﬂight surgeon, and was deployed in Operation Desert Shield and Storm. Upon his return from active duty, Dr. Samani was a Trauma Fellow at the University of California-Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Calif.

Community Memorial Healthcare is pleased to provide expert health care to patients through its team of specialty outpatient physicians. Thirteen specialties boasting 37 physicians are currently oﬀered locally at the main hospital campus in Marysville through its outpatient services. Those specialties include cardiology, otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose & throat), nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, pathology, plastic surgery, podiatry, pulmonology, radiology, surgery and urology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Samani or any other specialist physicians at CMH, contact your primary care physician for referral by calling 785-562-2311. A full listing of specialty physicians is listed at www.cmhcare.org/