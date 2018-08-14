City Park Will Rock During Squirrel Jam

Eve, the five-foot-tall fiberglass statue who finds her home in Marysville’s City Park, will be the mascot for the second annual Squirrel Jam Sunday, August 19. The event, sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, is scheduled from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Musicians are invited to share their musical talents at the jam. Solo performers, duets, quartets, and full bands are all invited to perform; musicians may come with prepared songs or may jam with other artists to create new music on the spot.

When artists arrive they will check in with the event organizers and be placed on a performance list. Depending on the number of performers musicians can expect to play for approximately fifteen minutes. The event lasts four hours; however, musicians do not need to stay for the entire time.

A sound system will be provided.

The inaugural Squirrel Jam was held last year in conjunction with the activities leading up to the total solar eclipse. The jam featured an array of performers playing rock and roll, country, polka, and original songs.

“It was so special to see families and friends hanging out in our beautiful park enjoying a variety of music,” said Sally Oliver, a board member for the arts cooperative. “We encourage everyone to join us and bring a blanket or lawn chair and relax for a few hours by the historic bandstand.”

Not only is the event for musicians, it is also for those who want to hear live music. Those attending Squirrel Jam are allowed to bring coolers of beverages (non-alcoholic and beer) to the event.

Several vendors will be near the bandstand to sell food and drink. The eMpTy Cup Coffee Bar and Bistro will serve walking tacos. Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn will serve popcorn. Marysville High School vocal music students will sell cans of soda and bottles of water as a fundraiser for an upcoming music tour.

A few blocks north of the park people may purchase homemade ice cream at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, 205 South 10th Street. The church will start serving ice cream at 5:30 p.m. in their newly remodeled basement. Brownies and homemade pies will be for sale, too.

“I think it’s great that we’re repeating Squirrel Jam again,” said Rachel Massoth, a board member for the arts cooperative. “In addition to all of the neat food and drink being served, I’m hoping that some new talent comes out to perform because it always amazes me what people have to offer.”

For information about Squirrel Jam, people can contact Wayne Kruse, president of the arts cooperative, at 785-713-9866.