Getting Everyone Ready for the Start of School

As the new school year gets underway, most families have gathered up the necessary supplies, a backpack, lunchbox and maybe a few new clothes. However, there are also a few things they can do at home to make going back to school less stressful.

Kansas 4-H family and consumer sciences program liaison Andrea Feldkamp says students need a dedicated place to study.

While bedtime may have been more flexible during the summer, Feldkamp says one of the most important aspects of health and wellness is getting adequate amounts of sleep, which may require taking steps to make the room darker, especially early in the school year.

To make sure everyone is on the same page, Feldkamp recommends creating a household calendar.

Because young children often experience a “summer slide” – a slight loss of what they learned the previous year – Feldkamp says it’s a good idea to help them brush up on the reading, writing and math skills they were working on before the summer break began.