Jared Daniels To Open for KANSAS

Jared Daniels, rising country male vocalist, has been selected as the opening act for Kansas at “Kansas Rocks the Oregon Trail” Saturday, September 22, at Alcove Spring Historic Park, Blue Rapids, Kan. Daniels will take the stage at 6:00 p.m.; Kansas will perform at 7:00 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Tickets may be purchased at mcactickets.com. Tickets are $85 for the Pit-Experience offering the closest seats; $65 for Mid-Park; and $50 for General Admission.

Daniels is honored to perform before this iconic band whose career spans more than four decades.

“Kansas is a legendary band with so many recognizable songs from the first note,” he said. “Their drive, motivation, and craftsmanship inspire me.”

Daniels was honored with the “Song of the Year” award during the 2017 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards for “Feelin’ Good,” which is also the title track to his latest project.

Music has always been a part of his life. He saw Garth Brooks in concert at the age of eleven and that solidified his love of music. He played bass guitar in his church’s band. From then he learned guitar from local “legends” who taught him all the classic rock and roll songs.

“The reality is, music played a huge part in growing up — not just from a playing part, but to building a soundtrack of songs growing up,” the Caney, Kan. native said.

His music career started when he was going to Kansas State University. In 2008 Daniels entered the Colgate Country Showdown and won the local category. That led to his first radio interview which led to his first opening gig where he was paid $25. He then started playing the Tuttleville Stage at the Country Stampede and then moved to the Main Stage.

He moved to Nashville in 2011 which is where he currently resides.

For the outdoor concert at Alcove Spring Daniels will play an acoustic set.

“When it’s just myself and my guitar, it takes me back,” he said. “Hopefully, the audience will have the same journey with me to that true feeling of what was coming out when these songs were written or the first time I heard some of them. I want the audience to experience realness, vulnerability, honesty, and just fun.”

Daniels is married to Matty Anderson who is originally from Frankfort, Kan.; they met while attending Kansas State University. Matty’s parents are Duane and Anita Anderson, Frankfort, and Margie Anderson, Seneca.

When Daniels leaves the stage the “garage band” from Topeka who released their debut album in 1974 will perform hits from their “KANSAS Radio Classics and Fan Favorites” tour.

The band has sold more than thirty million albums worldwide. They appeared on the Billboard chart for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s and played to sold out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. “Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio stations, and “Dust In the Wind” has been played on the radio more than three million times.

The band is comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart; original guitarist Richard Williams; bassist/vocalist Billy Greer; keyboardist David Manion; vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt; violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale; and guitarist Zak Rizvi.

For more information about the concert people may go to mcactickets.com or call 785-619-6050.