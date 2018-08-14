KD 94 Summer Giveaway Winners Announced

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2018 KD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Summer Giveaway grand finale was held on Saturday, August 11th a Dairy Queen in Beloit.

Congratulations to our winners!

L to R: Sports Director Dusty Deines, News Director Chad Hallack,
Ashley Clausen: winner of 5×8 Carry On Trailer courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers in Beloit
Ashley Spaulding of Glen Elder: winner of the American Flag Kayak courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers
Kayla Tonne of Glen Elder: winner of the Kid’s Bicycle courtesy of Miller Hardware in Downs.
Stephanie Draayer of Downs: winner of the Champ Chef Pellet Grill courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers.
and General Manager Wade Gerstner

Check out our photo album on Facebook

HUGE THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS THIS SUMMER!!!

Becker Autos & Trailers
Miller Hardware
Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company
Cunningham Telephone & Cable
Willow Spring Services
Central Valley Ag
Farmway Credit Union
Kim Kay Trucking
Plum Creek Farm & Ranch
Dairy Queen
The Beloit Call

