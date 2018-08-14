KD 94 Summer Giveaway Winners Announced

The 2018 KD Country 94/Z-96.3 The Lake Summer Giveaway grand finale was held on Saturday, August 11th a Dairy Queen in Beloit.
Congratulations to our winners!
L to R: Sports Director Dusty Deines, News Director Chad Hallack, Ashley Clausen: winner of 5×8 Carry On Trailer courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers in Beloit Ashley Spaulding of Glen Elder: winner of the American Flag Kayak courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers Kayla Tonne of Glen Elder: winner of the Kid’s Bicycle courtesy of Miller Hardware in Downs. Stephanie Draayer of Downs: winner of the Champ Chef Pellet Grill courtesy of Becker Autos & Trailers. and General Manager Wade Gerstner
Check out our photo album on Facebook
HUGE THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS THIS SUMMER!!!
Becker Autos & Trailers
Miller Hardware
Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company
Cunningham Telephone & Cable
Willow Spring Services
Central Valley Ag
Farmway Credit Union
Kim Kay Trucking
Plum Creek Farm & Ranch
Dairy Queen
The Beloit Call
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.