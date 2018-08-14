Norton City Council Agenda For August 15, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A

August 15, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve August 1, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jerry Darling – $ 4,500 – Re-roofing at 1010 Norton Ave.

Kowpoke Rentals – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing and repairs at 612 N. First St.

Pizza Hut – $ 500 – Set storage container and sign base at 609 W. Holme

Visitors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

5:45 p.m. – 2019 Budget Hearing

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project

– Update on Washington Street project

– Update on water well for Elmwood Park

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy – Motion to adopt the 2019 Budget

Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #16

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

August 15

City Council Meeting – 2019 Budget Hearing

5:30 p.m.

August 27

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

September 3

Labor Day Holiday

Office Closed

September 5

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Gary Lacy

Dennis Gilhousen

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Chriss McDiffett

Gary Lacy

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Gary Lacy

