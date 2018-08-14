Norton City Council Agenda For August 15, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A
August 15, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve August 1, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Jerry Darling – $ 4,500 – Re-roofing at 1010 Norton Ave.
Kowpoke Rentals – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing and repairs at 612 N. First St.
Pizza Hut – $ 500 – Set storage container and sign base at 609 W. Holme
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
5:45 p.m. – 2019 Budget Hearing
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber –
James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project
– Update on Washington Street project
– Update on water well for Elmwood Park
Dennis Gilhousen –
Mark Dewees –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy – Motion to adopt the 2019 Budget
Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #16
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
August 15
|
City Council Meeting – 2019 Budget Hearing
|
5:30 p.m.
|
August 27
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
September 3
|
Labor Day Holiday
|
Office Closed
|
September 5
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Gary Lacy