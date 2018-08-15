Gov. Colyer concedes tightly contested primary to Kobach

By
Chad Hallack
-

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded Tuesday evening in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary and endorsed Secretary of State Kris Kobach a week after the razor-thin margin in votes threatened to send the race to a recount.

Colyer accepted defeat after a review of some provisional ballots from most Kansas counties failed to find enough votes for him to overcome a deficit of 110 votes as Kobach’s lead grew to about 400 votes out of over 311,000 votes.

Kobach will face Democrat and Kansas State Sen. Laura Kelly as well as independent candidate Greg Orman in the November general election in the decidedly conservative state.

The disputed race was intense and drew a great deal of attention to the county-by-county review of provisional ballots. The aftermath of the primary included both candidates challenging each other’s legal interpretations, sending observers to monitor the vote count and raising the threat of lawsuits.

It included a fight over how to count unaffiliated voters who were given a provisional ballot by poll workers without first having them fill out a party-affiliation statement. Colyer’s campaign had representatives in all 105 counties when provisional ballots are reviewed.

Colyer also questioned whether Kobach was advising counties not to count some mail-in ballots, including those with missing or unreadable postmarks. Kobach, as secretary of state, is the top election official in Kansas.

After strongly refusing to recuse himself of his election duties on Wednesday last week, Kobach eventually succumbed to public and political pressure to remove himself from election-related duties, on Friday. Colyer argued that Kobach still had a conflict of interest because his top deputy took over his responsibilities.

Kobach rejected Colyer’s criticisms, calling it “unrestrained rhetoric” with the “potential to undermine the public’s confidence in the election process.”

Kobach has a national conservative following thanks to his strong stance against illegal immigration and his fervent defense of voter ID laws. He was vice chairman of the Trump administration’s short-lived election fraud commission.

Previous articleBoil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Norton, Norton Co.
Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR