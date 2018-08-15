KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Sets High School Football Coverage

By
Derek Nester
-

GLEN ELDER – KAN. – KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake is set for another exciting season of high school football coverage. Join Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover as they preview all of the matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League on the High School Football Express, beginning at 5:40 PM each Friday night. Pregame begins at 6:30 PM before kickoff each week at 7:00 PM on both KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake. Wrap up game day with the KD Country 94 Local High School Scoreboard Show following CBS News at 10:00 PM each game night.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night

Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Lincoln, Thunder Ridge
Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

CD Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

Check out the 2018 broadcast schedule below. 

Fri 31

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

August 31 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Fri 31

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

August 31 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri 31

The Z-96.3 The Lake Pregame Show

August 31 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri 31

HSFB: Thunder Ridge at Lakeside [STREAM]

August 31 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fri 31

HSFB: Fairbury, NE at Beloit [STREAM]

August 31 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

View More…

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
http://www.radioretroactive.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

