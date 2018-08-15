KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Sets High School Football Coverage

GLEN ELDER – KAN. – KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake is set for another exciting season of high school football coverage. Join Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover as they preview all of the matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League on the High School Football Express, beginning at 5:40 PM each Friday night. Pregame begins at 6:30 PM before kickoff each week at 7:00 PM on both KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake. Wrap up game day with the KD Country 94 Local High School Scoreboard Show following CBS News at 10:00 PM each game night.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night

Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Lincoln, Thunder Ridge

Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

CD Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

Check out the 2018 broadcast schedule below.

The High School Football Express Pregame Show - 6:30 PM

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show - 7:00 PM

