Nemaha County Commissioners Meeting Minutes – 8/13/18

August 13, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, August 13, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the trash truck that the Recycling Department uses will need to be repaired. The engine of the truck has been severely damaged. Dennis presented a quote from Summit Truck Group in the amount of $15,750 for a new engine for the truck. Commissioners advised Dennis to price a new engine for the truck from other companies as well before they make a decision on this issue.

• he plans to replace the deck of Bridge O-50 in section 7 of Harrison Township.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding fourteen inmates in the jail.

• they booked seven individuals into the jail this past week.

• he will be focusing on trying to get two Correction Officer positions filled in the Sheriff’s Office.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 6, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad provided an update on the upcoming tax sale to Commissioners. Commissioners spoke to Brad about the taxing of wind turbines if a windfarm is constructed in Nemaha County.

Commissioners conducted the 2018 Primary Election Canvass. Heidi Wolfgang, Larry Campbell, Charlee Bonczkowski, Rebecca Bonczkowski, and Delaney Bonczkowski were present during the canvass.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of August.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:55 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 9:00 am.