Prairie Hills USD 113 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/13/18

USD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 113

Board of Education

1619 S. Old US Highway 75

Sabetha, KS 66534

Minutes of the August 13, 2018 Regular Board Meeting Meeting was held at Board of Education Office

Board President, Ed Reznicek, called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Dr. Jeff DeMint, Ann Shaughnessy, Kathy Lippert, Ed Reznicek, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby and Leslie Scoby were present; also present were Superintendent, Todd Evans, and Deputy Board Clerk, Elaine Mowder and others who are listed on the attached sheet that becomes a part of these minutes.

Ed Reznicek presented the following changes to the agenda: Consent Agenda – Item H – Added: Personal day for Beverly Niehues, SMS; Item I – Added: Correction to minutes from June 11, 2018 to accept bid from US Foods for $209,505.54 (not $209,228.84); 9A Request from Sabetha FFA to attend National Convention.

Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda:

A. Approve minutes from the July 9, 2018 regular Board meeting

B. Approve minutes from the August 3, 2018 Special Board meeting

C. Approve payment of August bills for the amount of $368,702.24

D. Approve July Payroll for the amount of $130,647.78

E. Approve July Non Lump Sum for the amount of $292,584.32

F. Resignations: Joni Tangeman, SMS Part-time secretary; Kaitlyn Schuetz, WHS VB coach;

G. Contracts: Richard Holthaus, Axtell Bus Driver; Brian Cole, SHS Asst. VB; Julie Wilson, ISS at Axtell; Keyanna Kocher, Cross Country at Axtell; Connie Hutfles, WAC Asst. VB;

H. Personal Day Requests Requiring BOE Approval: Connie Hutfles, WHS; Beverly Niehues, SMS

I. Correction to minutes from June 11, 2018 to accept bid from US Foods for $209,505.54 (not $209,228.84)

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to approve the consent agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

No one from the public spoke. Dr. Jeff DeMint reported for the USD 113 Foundation on scholarships. He also stated the Foundation has decided to conjoin with the Greater Sabetha Foundation. Dr. DeMint mentioned the Appleseed Grant will accept applications until October 1st.

Principals provided pictures of improvements and discussed the work that happened in their buildings in preparation for the 2018-19 school year. Mr. Evans provided information on SHS concrete, grants that the district has received and enrollment. KSDE and ACT have signed a contract to administer at no charge to the student or district both the ACT and WorkKeys to all juniors and any senior who has not had the opportunity to complete the assessments. These will be given in February.

Motion to approve the updated Crisis Plan was made by Kathy Lippert and seconded by Ann Shaughnessy. Motion carried 7-0. Mr. Evans pointed out there will be more crisis drills this year. He also reviewed the USD 113Memorial Policy.

Motion was made by Kathy Lippert and seconded by Ann Shaughnessy to approve the bus rate for non-district trips at $1.82/mile for a district paid driver and $1.55/mile for a district volunteer driver. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion was made by Leslie Scoby and seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve gift of $1,610.13 from the Stan Keim family for the baseball program at SHS. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion was made by Leslie Scoby and seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve gift of $11,500 from the Kent and Donna Saylor for Sabetha High School downstairs painting and refurbishing the Art Room. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion was made by Kathy Lippert and seconded by Ann Shaughnessy to approve gift of $5,100 from Kent and Donna Saylor for ½ the cost of a section of new fencing around the Sabetha High School Stadium. Motion carried 7- 0.

There was discussion on architect for Axtell Office Relocation. The BOE compared what was included in each of the proposals and what additional costs could be incurred. Motion was made by Leslie Scoby and seconder by Ann Shaughnessy to approve Ekoe Architecture to do the work on the Axtell office relocation. Motion carried 4-3.

Motion was made by Kathy Lippert and seconded by Kent Saylor to approve SHS FFA to attend the FFA National Convention for this year and discussion to continue for the next years. Motion carried 7-0.

At 7:50 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to enter into executive session for the intent of discussion of employee compensation for the allowed purpose of discussion of employee negotiations at 7:50 PM and will return to regular session at_8:00 PM. Board members and Mr. Evans were present in the executive session. Motion carried 7-0.

At 8:00 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to return to regular session. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to approve the negotiations package between PHEA and USD 113 for the 2018-19 school year. Items include movement down and movement across on the salary and supplemental schedule as well as an additional $465 per cell on the salary schedule. This equates to an average increase of 2% per teacher. Motion carried 7-0.

At 8:02 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Ann Shaughnessy to enter into executive session for the intent of discussion of administrative compensation for the allowed purpose of discussion of employee negotiations at 8:03 PM and will return to regular session at 8:13 PM. Board members and Mr. Evans were present in the executive session. Motion carried 7-0.

At 8:13 PM – Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Leslie Scoby to return to regular session. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve administrative compensation for 18-19. This is a 1% increase for this pool of employees. Motion carried 7-0.

At 8:13 PM a motion was made by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to adjourn. Mr. Schnacker was given an opportunity to review improvements to the Wetmore Academic Center. Motion carried 7-0.