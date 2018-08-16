K-State is Evaluating Efficient Irrigation Technology

Technology to help crop producers make every drop of water count in farm fields continues to evolve. Kansas State University, in collaboration with numerous farmers in western and south-central Kansas, have developed a network of Water Technology Farms to test and demonstrate the latest in crop irrigation technology.

Under real-world conditions, the latest in efficient irrigation technology is being evaluated on 10 Kansas farms. K-State water resource engineer Jonathan Aguilar is spearheading the program.

Not only are the irrigation systems being tested under real-world conditions on commercial crop fields, Aguilar says they’re being tested on relatively large plots.

Irrigation applicators are one of the technologies being tested. Aguilar says they’re trying to determine which applicators perform best in actual field trials.

A series of water technology field days are being held throughout August to allow producers to see for themselves how these new irrigation concepts are performing. The list of upcoming field days can be found online at: www.southwest.ksu.edu.