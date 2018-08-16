USD 272 Waconda Board of Education – August 2018

WACONDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 272

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING – Monday, August 13, 2018

Board Members Present: Jessica Scott, Kelly Berkley, Brandi Duskie, Russell Groenendyk, Rodney Hake, and Ashley Clausen

Absent: Denise Schoen

Administrator present: Superintendent, Dr. Betty Summers, Principals; Bob Becker, Kayla Hamilton and Gery Hake.

President, Jessica Scott called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting Monday, July 9, 2018.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Jessica Scott welcomed visitors.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the bills and payroll and additional bills presented.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley gave the Smoky Hill ESC executive cabinet meeting report.

Kayla Hamilton gave the Lakeside Elementary Building report. Preliminary enrollment numbers came to a total of 130 students. The schedule was revised to incorporate some technology with the base and STEM classes as well as some Spanish instruction for the elementary students.

Gery Hake gave the Tipton Community School report. He reported that 39 kids enrolled in K-8 and that a new science & math teacher, a P.E. teacher and secretary were hired. They are still looking for a part time Title I para.

Bob Becker gave the Lakeside Jr.Sr. High school report. He informed the board, that there have been recent electrical issues at the high school due to the ongoing construction of the kitchen and possibly some other causes which are being taken care of by electricians. Enrollment numbers are close to last year’s totals and will be finalized soon. A class schedule was shared as well as plans for the upcoming in-service days and start of school activities.

Dr. Betty Summers gave the superintendent’s report. She updated the board members on facility upgrades and projects in progress, including repairs at the elementary school, roof repairs at the high school and the electronic key card system. She is anticipating all projects will be near completion by the start of school.

Dr. Summers was very pleased to notify the board that the district had been awarded $109,000.00 for the Kansas Preschool Pilot Grant for FY 2018-2019. This grant was applied for by Christina Gradig.

Other items shared with the board included the 2018-19 budget, updates on filled teaching positions, transportation items and reminders of upcoming academic and athletic events.

Dr. Summers asked the board to consider having the district’s policy book reviewed by KASB in anticipation of new administration for the next school year. She also reminded the board of the budget hearing meeting on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. and requested an additional special meeting to follow to discuss goals and possible reimbursements to the City of Downs.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to accept the weight room donations for $284 with future donations to be deposited in the district appointed bank, and amounts to be reported at future board meetings.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Ashley Clausen moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to table the weight room door proposal.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ashley Clausen seconded the motion to approval the HVAC bid and water faucet bid from Remus Plumbing as presented.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Remus Plumbing, Heating & Air $20,806.00 (Plus $500 discount to do both at the same time)

Watts & Son $24,145.00

Russell Groenendyk moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the purchase of 10 Dell Latitude 15.6” Laptop computers from Best Buy for $7,589.61 as presented.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Ashley Clausen seconded the motion to approve the Fuel bid from Bob’s Inc., and Bob’s Fuel as presented.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Bob’s Inc. and Bob’s Fuel $0.12 per gallon discount for diesel and unleaded.

Central Valley Ag $0.05 per gallon discount for diesel and unleaded.

Kelly Berkley moved and Russell Groenendyk seconded the motion to continue the after school program for the 2018-19 school year.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to continue the policy to pay out of district transportation mileage.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved the school board recess into executive session to discuss administrative and certified contracts, pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA with the board and the superintendent present, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:45 p.m. The motion was seconded by Russell Groenendyk.

Motion Carried 6-0.

The board returned to open session at 8:45 p.m.

Kelly Berkley moved the school board recess into executive session to discuss negotiations pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA with the board and the superintendent present, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:00 p.m. The motion was seconded by Rodney Hake.

Motion Carried 6-0.

The board returned to open session at 9:00 p.m.

Rodney Hake moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to approve the resignations of Brandon Smith as P.E. Teacher Assistant, Weight Room Supervisor and Asst. H.S. Football Coach at Lakeside Jr.Sr. High School, and Reta Schroeder as the Title I para at Tipton Community School.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve Loren Nisly as the Lakeside Jr.Sr. High School Business Teacher, Scott Jermark as Assistant P.E. Teacher at the Jr.Sr. High and Elementary school Cassi Walsh as half time H.S. Paraprofessional and Freshman class sponsor, Bruce Berkley as Jr. Class Sponsor, Paula Marlier as Asst. H.S. Girls Basketball coach, Cody Fears as Asst. H.S. Boys Basketball Coach, and Mary Fisher-Rotman as FACS mentor.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to hold a Special Board Meeting August 20, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss goal planning and possible reimbursements to the City of Downs.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to accept the Kansas Preschool Pilot Grant and to pay a 10% stipend to Christina Gradig when the funds are received.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Ashley Clausen seconded the motion to approve the classified accompanist pay to mirror the amount in the negotiated agreement.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Ashley Clausen seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Meeting adjourned at 9:26 p.m.