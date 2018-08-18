Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/13/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The Board acting as the Board of Canvassers opened the meeting at 8:30 a.m. to conduct the August 7, 2016 Primary Election Canvass of Votes. Steve Boyda, Marysville; Arnold and Lana Gordon, Topeka; and Eric Manda, Kansas City were present.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

They adjourned the canvass at 11:45 a.m.

The Board opened the Marshall County Commissioner meeting at 11:46 a.m.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kansas Rocks the Oregon Trail, Blue Rapids, KS

for appropriation for marketing the concert

$3,000.00-Tourism, Promotion and Bed Tax Fund-P.O. # 5724

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$2,935.00-Health fund-P.O. # 5555

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 12:00 p.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous.

Commissioner Robert S. Connell left the meeting at 12:09 a.m.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for A/C compressor and truck service

$1,085.85-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108846

Murphy Tractor and Equipment, Topeka, KS

for replacing Transfer Stations loaders arm pin and bearings

$5,002.64-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108847

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bridge package bids:

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

50’ bridge pkg. for structure on 13th Road between Sections 13 and 18 of Elm Creek Twp.

$162,653.00

60’ bridge pkg. for structure on 4th Road between Sections 33 and 34 of Cottage Hill Twp. – $187,702.00

These packages include material and labor minus concrete with a September start date for the Elm Creek Township bridge.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the two bridge packages for material and labor with the cost of $162,653.00 and $187,702.00 from Husker Steel, Columbus, NE. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following Resolution # 18-08-13-1. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 12:45 p.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 20, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.