Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/6/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Shane Hartner, Marysville and Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5707

Galls, Chicago, IL

for uniforms

$581.69-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5717

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for vaccine

$13,650.57-Health fund-P.O. # 5554

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$8,666.80-Health fund-P.O. # 5553

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

NAC Supply, Ingelside, IL

for hot crack filling starter package

$1,102.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108843

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for machine hire

$1,990.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108844

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for alternator w/core

$1,050.87-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108842

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to hire Amy Kraber, Waterville in the Public Works Department as Clerk I, Step I at $15.11 an hour with working hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. effective August 27, 2018. Unanimous.

Zita Duensing, Marshall County Arts Cooperative Board member met with the Board to ask for $3,000.00 for marketing efforts for Kansas Concert at Alcove Springs. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve an appropriation of $3,000.00 from the Tourism and Bed Tax fund. Unanimous.

Kenneth Feldhausen, Frankfort met with the Board to discuss why the County sprayed trees on 18th Road North of Hwy 9 in Vermillion Township.

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 9:39 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 13, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.