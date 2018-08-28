Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/27/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Chicago, IL

for private vaccine

$12,899.20-Health fund-P.O. # 5556

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5709

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

for concrete and delivery

$1,471.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108851

Partnership for Growth representative Ellen Barber met with the Board to present information on the Cloud County business plan.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Coleman Younger met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:46 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Coleman Younger present. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:00 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil present. Motion carried.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil recommended hiring Daniel DeGroot, Marysville as a part-time bus driver at $15.11 an hour effective August 28, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve hiring Daniel DeGroot, Marysville as a part-time bus driver at $15.11 an hour effective August 28, 2018. Motion carried.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs presented the proposed 2019 Marshall County budget. The Commissioners made adjustments reducing Extension Council request by $5,000.00, adding $92,000.00 to the Road & Bridge Special Projects line of the budget, adding $5,000.00 to the Commissioner budget and a $100.00 a month raise for all employees. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to publish the Budget Hearing Notice for September 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Motion carried. The budget is 51.007 mills which is a decrease of 1.09 mills from the 2018 levy of 52.100 mills.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:55 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 3, 2018 to observe Labor Day.