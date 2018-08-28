Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/27/18

The Marysville City Council met Monday and approved a request from the American Legion to utilize Feldhausen Field as a host site for a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam memorial wall. The wall that heals project will be on display for a four-day period next September. Fundraising efforts are underway, coordinated by the legion post. Contributions are welcome toward the legion wall, with an account set up at Citizens State Bank.

Approval was granted for installation of several single post/dual bike racks. Funded through contributions, Marysville Main Street suggested initial locations near the Pony Express statue downtown, along the Seventh Street corridor south, and near tent camping areas in the City Park.

Council approved allowing a permanent bus loading zone on US Highway 77 just west of the new activity center. The school had requested bus parking, which was denied on concerns of pedestrian visibility. It is expected the change may eliminate 8-10 parking spaces on the highway. The district has added some 50 parking spaces off street south of the new addition.

A request to maintain adult swimming at the city pool past the end of August resulted in an agreement that the pool would maintain those hours, until remaining chlorine supplies are exhausted, which may last about another week.

A resolution of support was adopted for a transportation alternative grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation. CES Group detailed the four-phase project, with phase one replacing the brick street in the 500 block of Broadway, phase two would improve the Seventh and Broadway intersection, phase three would complete street access with angle parking and rail trail access extending north of US Highway 36 to Carolina Street, and phase four would continue that extension north to Calhoun completing street access, with angle parking, and relaying the brick platform at the former Union Pacific Depot allowing Blue River Rail Trail access to downtown. The total project cost would be over $3 million, with the state funding 80%. With a total funding pool for the state of some $5 million, it is not expected that all four phases will be approved. Work would begin in 2020, if approved and accepted.

A zoning change was approved, which will allow Dr. Jill Grey to construct a new dental facility at the southwest corner of south Eighth and Elm Streets. A condemnation resolution was approved for a property at 1210 May Street, and Gayle Heberlein was present to protest condemnation of a trailer house, and outbuilding at 308 May Street that are used for storage. She was granted a two-month extension to clean up and bring the property up to code. Michael Murphy was present challenging a nuisance notice filed for removal of garbage, and weeds at his property in the 200 block of north 10th Street. He cited the Kansas Homestead Exemption, which he portends does not allow assessment for cleanup of a property by the city as a legal course of action.

City Administrator Austin St. John presented alternate plans for a salt shed proposed near the city shops at the west edge of downtown. He expected a cost of seventy to ninety thousand dollars for an 80×100 foot drive through facility, which would contain salt from the elements and reduce runoff contamination. The mayor argued that the proposal was five times the current 30×30 foot size and was three times as expensive as what was budgeted for the project. Several alternates were discussed, with no final resolution.

St. john advised that the city would likely have to fund repairs on US Highway 36 just west of 18th Street, which is buckling. Estimated cost is $20,000. The highway was resurfaced just over two years ago, and apparently suffers issues with a concrete ledge that was added when the road was widened. He received permission to pursue a grant that could fund an aerator for the Country Club lake, which is hoped will help with recent issues of fish kills.