Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/27/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the new engine came in Thursday for the trash truck. Dennis stated that John and Danny are working on getting the engine put in at this time.

• Husker Steel may start on Bridge M-40 in Centralia either this week or next week.

• it is too wet at this time to finish up Bridge D-5 north of Berwick.

• he has the guys blade patching again today.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding twelve inmates in the jail and one inmate at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to speak to Commissioners about replacing the furniture in the Magistrate Judge’s Office and about replacing the carpet in the Jury Room and the hallway leading into the Jury Room at the Courthouse.

Commissioners signed the 2018 Agreement for Service with the Nemaha County Training Center as presented, the contract with Edelmans, Inc. for materials for the Bern Fire District #4 CDBG grant project as presented, and the Disclosure/Update Report for the Bern Fire District #4 CDBG grant as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 20, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with Brad at this time.

Tim Burdiek moved to approve a quote from Critchfield Sprayfoam Insulation in the amount of $7,409.20 to repair the foam roofs at the Nemaha County Community Building following recent hail damage that this building sustained. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Dan Ronnebaum came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the taxing of turbines and land if a windfarm is constructed in Nemaha County. Mr. Ronnebaum also spoke to Commissioners about whether or not the establishment of a windfarm in the county would change the weather patterns in the county.

The board reviewed a draft of the Nemaha County 2019 budget suggesting changes to be made to the document at this time. The budget will be discussed again at next week’s meeting.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:47 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 9:00 am due to the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, September 3rd.