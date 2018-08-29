Tommer Receives 2018 Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship

MARYSVILLE – Mikael Tommer, a nursing student at Benedictine College, Atchison, is the recipient of the 2018 Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship from Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH). The scholarship amount is $2,000. Tommer is a 2016 graduate of Frankfort High School.

Tommer has long been interested in the healthcare ﬁeld; she has served as a certiﬁed Emergency Medical Technician with the Frankfort Ambulance Service since 2017, and has been working at CMH as a Patient Care Assistant. “I have a passion for serving others in the medical setting,” Tommer said. “I love when I am able to give myself to those in need and pour myself out in service to them.”

Tommer was accepted into the Benedictine College nursing program beginning with the fall 2018 semester. She will receive $1,000 from the Hoppenstedt Trust Nursing Scholarship per semester in the 2018-2019 academic year.

The scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust and was created in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, spent his life farming and raising livestock. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A patient of Community Memorial Healthcare, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staﬀ members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital.

“Awarding the Scholarship reﬂects Hoppenstedt’s high regard for our nurses and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage and assist those individuals like Mikael who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession,” said Curtis R. Hawkinson, hospital administrator.