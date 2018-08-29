Twin Valley League Volleyball Wrap-Up – 8/29/18

Derek Nester
 — League Overall
Axtell 3-0 4-4
Centralia 2-0 7-0
Clifton-Clyde 2-0 2-0
Valley Heights 2-0 3-4
Frankfort 2-1 2-1
Hanover 1-1 1-5
Blue Valley 1-1 1-1
Wetmore 1-1 1-1
Washington County 1-2 1-6
Linn 0-2 0-2
Onaga 0-2 0-2
Doniphan West 0-2 0-2
Troy 0-3 0-3

Scores from August 28
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 18-25, 25-12, 25-20
Clifton-Clyde def Hanover 25-22, 25-20
Hanover def Linn 25-19, 25-10
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 25-10, 25-9
Wetmore def Doniphan West 25-17, 25-18
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-12, 25-12
Axtell def Frankfort 30-28, 25-19
Axtell def Washington County 25-14, 25-21
Axtell def Troy 25-13, 25-13
Frankfort def Troy 21-25, 25-22, 25-14
Frankfort def Washington County 20-25, 25-13, 26-24
Washington County def Troy 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Centralia def Onaga 25-4, 25-7
Blue Valley def Onaga 25-12, 25-18
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-6, 25-9

TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, August 25

Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Centralia def Oskaloosa 25-11, 25-10
Centralia def Osage City 25-9, 25-14
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-14, 15-25, 25-19
McLouth def Axtell 27-29, 25-16, 26-24
Rock Creek def Axtell 25-19, 25-12
Axtell def Mission Valley 25-15, 25-19
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Axtell 25-21, 25-2
Consolation
Rock Creek def Axtell 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Finals
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-19, 25-13

Centralia 1st, Axtell 4th

Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-15, 25-15
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-11, 25-14
Marysville def Valley Heights 25-14, 25-18
Riley County def Valley Heights 25-18, 25-20
Concordia def Hanover 25-13, 25-19
Sabetha def Hanover 25-9, 26-24
Royal Valley def Hanover 25-19, 25-8
Riley County def Washington County 25-10, 25-16
Nemaha Central def Washington Co 25-9, 25-18
Marysville def Washington County 25-10, 25-13
Consolation Semi-Finals
Riley County def Hanover 25-16, 25-22
Consolation Finals
Sabetha def Valley Heights 23-25, 25-18, 25-23

Thursday, September 5
Bishop Seabury def Onaga (No Scores)
Jackson Heights def Onaga  (No Scores)

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 4
at Washington County – Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Valley Heights
at Hanover – Onaga, Troy
at Doniphan West – Frankfort, Linn
at Wetmore – Axtell, Blue Valley

Saturday, September 8
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights, Clifton-Clyde

at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

