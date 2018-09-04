Community Memorial Healthcare Welcomes Electrophysiology Cardiologist Clinic

MARYSVILLE – Peter Gallagher, MD cardiologist with CHI Health Nebraska Heart, will begin offering a monthly Electrophysiology Clinic for the evaluation and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias at Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville. The clinic, beginning Friday, September 7, will then be held the fourth Monday of the month.

Patients with palpitations, documented or suspected arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), cardiomyopathy (weakened heart muscle), syncope (passing out) and/or a family history of sudden cardiac arrest, experience a higher success rate with early electrophysiology intervention. To schedule a referral evaluation, call 402- 328-3688.

The CHI Health Nebraska Heart Electrophysiology Clinic services include cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers and defibrillators, subcutaneous defibrillators, device implantation, including pacemakers, defibrillators and loop recorders, remote device monitoring, Holter and cardiac event monitoring and complex ablation procedures with use of 3-D electro-anatomical mapping.

Dr. Gallagher specializes in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias providing comprehensive

diagnostic and treatment therapies including pulmonary vein isolation, cardiac mapping, cardiac ablation, implantation of pacemakers, internal cardiac defibrillators and bi-ventricular defibrillators.

More about CHI Health Nebraska Heart

Providing medical resources to rural areas plays a vital role in the health and well-being of a community. Therefore, Nebraska Heart recognizes the value in delivering specialized care to communities throughout the region.

Nebraska Heart offers consultative visits as well as diagnostic testing to more than 50 communities throughout Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Diagnostic testing includes cardiac catheterization, echocardiogram, nuclear cardiology, and electrophysiology.

These services are coordinated through the patient’s primary care physician and the community’s hospital outpatient clinic. It’s with these partners, the referring physician and hospital, that Nebraska Heart maintains a team-based approach to patient care.