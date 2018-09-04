Deadlines Approaching For Kansas Kids To Enter Poster/Video Contests

The deadlines are quickly approaching for poster and video contests as part of the annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. All Kansas kids can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety by participating.

Poster contest: For Kansas kids ages 5 to 13 – three statewide winners will each receive:

Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the Kansas Turnpike Authority;

$50 gift card from Walmart;

$50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas;

Movie passes from AAA Kansas.

A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 21. Information and entry forms are available here.

Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes (provided by the Kansas Turnpike Authority) include an iPad, a GoPro and a DJI Osmo camera, and the school of the grand prize winner will receive $500 for its school, class or booster club. Video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30. Information to submit entries is available here.

Numerous traffic safety organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests.

Previous winners from the last two years’ contests are listed below:

2017 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Avik Jain, Topeka; Austin Lamb, Osage City; and Alyson Welch, Overland Park.

North Central Kansas – Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon; Breken Coup, Solomon; and Tanner Staedtler, Inman.

Northwest Kansas – Aineka Burton, Norton; Peyton Isernhagen, Norton; and Dashiell Brown; and Quinter.

Southeast Kansas – Makiah Woods, Bronson; Emily Britt, Columbus; and Marion Ryan, Parsons.

South Central Kansas – Nora Ackermann, Andover; Alex and Abby Williams, Douglass; and Abilgail Yocum, El Dorado.

Southwest Kansas – Jaylee Eckhoff, Meade; Jennicah Pinchon, Garden City; and Kathya Guillen, Garden City.

2016 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Evangeline Ensign, Olathe; Austin Lamb, Osage City; Sierra de Koning, Axtell.

North Central Kansas – Geni Turk, Barnes; Kelsay Mueller, Palmer; Jaydrian Jackson, Clifton.

Northwest Kansas – Lucas Hansen, Almena; Christian Miller, Gorham; Makenzie Storz, Phillipsburg.

Southeast Kansas – Brooklyn Green-Lawson, Riverton; Maelee Dunn, Galena; Thea Hetlinger, Parsons.

South Central Kansas – Adain Smith, Andover; Von Woleslagel, Hutchinson; Natalie Williams, Great Bend.

Southwest Kansas – Cadence Sherman, Meade; Kayleigh Flores, Moscow; David Doan, Garden City.

2017 Video Contest winners –

Students from Eudora High School won first place.

Andrew Tabb from Shawnee Mission West High School captured second place.

Kodi Rogers and Aly Tarrango from Scott City High School placed third in the video contest.

2016 Video Contest winners –