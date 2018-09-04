Lincoln County Commissioners – August 20, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, August 20, 2018. Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Sharon Dohe, Jim Wiebke, Howard Wehrman, Kelly Larson, Jude Stecklein, Kathy Robertson, Michel O’Hare, David Dohe, Ladonna Reinert, Mike Weigel, Dustin Florence, Taylor Lebien, Jennifer O’Hare, Rhonda Wright, Kerry Jackson, Jerry Philbrick, Leann Bishop, Tami Kerth, Dan Heina, Aleisa Woods, Ashley Svaty and Brian Grace.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the August 13, 2018 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Commissioner Wallace reported on the meeting held with the non-profit and related that he would like to see a committee appointed, identifying key members for the committee to assist the board with potential options to ensure the long term operation of the nursing home. Robert Siebel, current owner/operator of nursing homes in Wisconsin has offered his knowledge and expertise, and Wallace related he believes that the county should accept his help and offer traveling expenses to meet with all parties, with a tentative date set for September 10-11. Wallace identified individuals he feels would be beneficial to serve on the committee. Terry Finch moved to appoint Robert Siebel, Jennifer O’Hare, Steve Granzow, Kelly Larson, Doug Albin, Al Joe Wallace and Dawn Harlow to a committee to start the process of forming a non-profit for the nursing home and to develop a plan on how to move forward with the operation of the Lincoln County nursing home, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 8:38 a.m. – 8:48 a.m. to review Human Resource applications, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 8:48 a.m.

Jude Stecklein, USD 299 Superintendent, provided thank you cards to the board for the WEB fund distribution and related that he does not believe that the boilers will be replaced until after this school year due to time limitations, however he will provide updates to the board as projects move forward.

Kathy Robertson, USD 298 Superintendent, thanked the board for the WEB fund distribution, provided information on the high school project, and updated the board on the grade school project. Robertson related that some of the projects will more than likely be completed in the summer of 2019 as well in order to maximize the funding available.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare recommend that John Wolting be promoted to Interim Supervisor and requested an hourly increase in his pay while acting in that capacity, retroactive to August 14. Al Joe Wallace moved to approve a $1.00 per hour increase in wages to John Wolting to assume leadership roles on a temporary basis with a review on October 1, effective August 14, 2018, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. O’Hare provided cost information on the Kobbeman bridge: cost share match was $145,000 plus design plans, right-of-way purchases and utility permits of $56,000.

Estimated costs for off-system bridge replacement project OS 87: cost share match is $130,526 plus design plans, right-of-way purchases and utility permits of $38,000. The group discussed the Mobile 311 program.

Health Nurse/Administrator Ladonna Reinert requested approval to request bids to paint the storage shed adjacent to the health department, relating that she would like to block-in the remaining windows and air conditioner hole as well. The board approved Reinert receiving bids for the project. Reinert inquired if Tanner Yost, Kirkham Michael had reported his findings concerning the parking lot on the north side of the building and if not would the board inquire at the next meeting that he attends. Reinert requested that the board make the entire area surrounding the building smoke free, and inquired about the process. After discussion the board authorized Reinert to post signs that the facility is a smoke free area.

The board met with department heads to review the 2019 budgets and amounts that have been tentatively approved. The board requested that any department that had their 2018 budget column reduced take actions to decrease spending to the amount recorded.

The board met with courthouse office representatives and County Attorney O’Hare in regards to potential modifications to office and storage space to accommodate relocating the County Attorney’s office to the courthouse. The chairman recessed the meeting at 10:45 a.m. to view the courthouse.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 27, 2018 in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.