Torrential Rains Bring Flooding; Flash Flood Watch In Effect

Torrential rains on the evening on September 2nd into the morning of September 3rd brought flooding conditions to the Blue Valley. Reports of up to 7 inches of rain in Marshall County, along with 9 to 10 inches in the Manhattan vicinity brought flood warnings and a Flash Flood Watch to northeast Kansas.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of north-central and northeast Kansas through 7 p.m. today. Rainfall amounts of a few to several inches have been common in the past few days with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to locally 2 inches possible by late afternoon. If you live in the green-shaded area, stay tuned to the latest forecasts and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways!

Mostly rain continues to set up over portions of the area, especially locations that have already had high amounts recently. Any further amounts, even if small, could cause more flooding concerns. The area in “Green” above run the highest risk of continued flooding through today.