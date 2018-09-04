Wiehl to make first appearance on insurance fraud/theft charges is Smith County

Trisha A. Wiehl, of Smith County Insurance Services, will make her first appearance in Smith County District Court at 10 a.m. today to face 37 charges filed last week by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Wiehl faces 37 non-person felony counts including theft, insurance fraud and 35 counts of making false information.

The suit alleges that between October, 1 2017 and January 2, 2018, Wielhl stole $100,000, or more, from Buckeye Insurance. She is accused of filing false claims under the names of existing policyholders, referring the false claims to a vehicle repair business which does not exist, and receiving checks at a post office box in Kensington which she collected the funds from.

Wiehl’s suspected illegal activity was discovered when policy holders were contacted by Buckeye Insurance to conduct reviews about how people felt about their claims process who had never filed a claim nor knew that a claim had been filed on their behalf.

