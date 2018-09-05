Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/5/18)

September 5, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 3. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The actual classifications for 2018-19 will be released at the end of September.
Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 3-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 3-0 (7)
3. Olathe Northwest 1-1 (2)
4. Blue Valley West 1-1 (6)
5. Washburn Rural 4-1 (3)
6. Lawrence 1-0 (9)
7. Garden City 4-1 (10)
8. Mill Valley 2-1 (NR)
9. Topeka 4-0 (NR)
10. Gardner-Edgerton 1-2 (5)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 3-0 (1)
2. Lansing 5-0 (3)
3. De Soto 4-2 (4)
4. Newton 8-0 (NR)
5. Bishop Carroll 0-0 (5)
6. Maize South 7-1 (8)
7. McPherson 6-2 (10)
8. Valley Center 6-2 (NR)
9. Hays 0-0 (9)
10. Andover 7-1 (NR)
Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 4-1 (2)
2. Buhler 6-1 (NR)
3. Louisburg 2-2 (3)
4. Ulysses 6-0 (9)
5. Andale 5-2 (4)
6. Bishop Miege 1-1 (NR)
7. Rose Hill 1-1 (1)
8. Chanute 8-0 (NR)
9. Independence 3-0 (10)
10. Circle 2-0 (7)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 13-0 (3)
2. Nemaha Central 6-2 (1)
3. Beloit 2-0 (5)
4. Pratt 10-1 (NR)
5. Hesston 8-2 (6)
6. Silver Lake 4-1 (8)
7. Perry-Lecompton 7-1 (NR)
8. Halstead 6-2 (NR)
9. Wellsville 5-0 (NR)
10. Burlington 5-2 (2)
Class 2A
1. Garden Plain 2-0 (6)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 2-0 (3)
3. St. Marys 2-0 (8)
4. Sedgwick 6-1 (9)
5. Bishop Seabury 7-2 (NR)
6. Heritage Christian 3-3 (1)
7. Maranatha Christian 5-0 (NR)
8. Smith Center 2-1 (2)
9. Ness City 4-0 (NR)
10. Meade 2-1 (4)
Class 1A
1. Centralia 7-0 (1)
2. South Central 8-0 (9)
3. Sylvan-Lucas 2-0 (2)
4. Goessel 2-0 (3)
5. Solomon 7-0 (NR)
6. Thunder Ridge 4-0 (6)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 2-0 (7)
8. Spearville 3-0 (NR)
9. Central Plains 3-0 (NR)
10. Otis-Bison 6-1 (NR)