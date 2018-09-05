Osborne County Commissioners – August 20, 2018

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Chris Rhodes met with commissioners to discuss the upcoming KEMA conference on September 11-14, 2018. Commissioners asked Chris to look into it and report back.

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners to get a motion to hire Lisa Reinert as appraisal clerk. C.W. Seaman moved to hire Lisa Reinert as full time appraisal clerk effective today, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Kenton Lyon continued meeting with commissioners on Ag. Values, class on property tax law, and value of the county.

Commissioners read over the minutes from August 13, 2018. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as presented, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg presented information on the cost to buy out of the contract with ThyssenKrupp and the cost would be $938.64. Craig Pottberg moved to end the service contract with ThyssenKrupp for $938.64 which ended August 7, 2018, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg presented the contract with KONE. He called KONE and stated that they would like the contract to start September 1, 2018 and would like the contract to be renewed annually. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the contract with KONE for elevator service for $57.65 per month, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to let them know that they are still working on Bridge #261. They have trimmed trees on county road. Brent French stated that the 953 is sitting in the shop and might have a cracked head in the engine. Bo presented different cost options for repairs. Bo French presented quotes for a post hole digger. Bo French presented quotes from Farm Implement for $3,120.00, NAPA for $3450.00, Landmark for $3,358.00, and United Rentals for $3,575.00. Discussion was held. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the quote from Farm Implement for Rhino 300 Commercial Post Hole Digger for $3,120.00, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French presented quotes for tandem axle trailer from NAPA for $4,600.00 and United Rental for $4,710.00. Discussion was held. C.W. Seaman moved to purchase a tandem trailer from NAPA for $4,600.00, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Chris Rhodes met with commissioners to report that he looked over the conference agenda for KEMA and he won’t be attending.

Tom Bowler met with commissioners and reported on the following: pipe in the cistern is not working and could lead to problems, could put a tarp on the memorial so water doesn’t hit it, need to install motion lights for the cameras that have been installed, and the automatic door opener at the health department needs to be replaced.

Commissioners discussed meeting dates. Craig Pottberg moved not to meet on August 27, 2018 because commissioners will be meeting on August 31, 2018, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved not to meet on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman discussed a 913 scraper for sale on Big Iron Auction.

Craig Pottberg moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:14 a.m.