Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 2 – 9/5/18

|–
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|5-0
|10-0
|Axtell
|5-0
|6-4
|Frankfort
|4-1
|4-1
|Valley Heights
|4-1
|5-5
|Hanover
|3-1
|3-5
|Clifton-Clyde
|3-2
|3-2
|Blue Valley
|2-2
|2-2
|Wetmore
|1-3
|1-3
|Linn
|1-3
|1-3
|Troy
|1-4
|1-4
|Washington County
|1-5
|1-9
|Onaga
|0-4
|0-4
|Doniphan West
|0-4
|0-4
Scores from September 4
Hanover def Troy 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Troy def Onaga 25-20, 25-14
Hanover def Onaga 25-12, 25-12
Linn def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-11
Frankfort def Linn 28-26, 25-20
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-19
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-15, 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 12-25, 25-15, 25-10
Centralia def Washington County 25-13, 25-5
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-11
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-16, 25-19
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-20
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-18, 25-11
Axtell def Wetmore 25-17, 25-15
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-11, 25-15
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, September 7
at Maur Hill/Mount Academy – Doniphan West, Atchison, Jackson Hts
Tuesday, September 11
at Axtell – Centralia, Hanover, Doniphan West
at Wetmore – Clifton-Clyde, Valley Heights
at Troy – Blue Valley, Linn
at Frankfort – Onaga, Washington County
Saturday, September 8
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Doniphan West, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn