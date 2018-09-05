Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 2 – 9/5/18

League Overall
Centralia 5-0 10-0
Axtell 5-0 6-4
Frankfort 4-1 4-1
Valley Heights 4-1 5-5
Hanover 3-1 3-5
Clifton-Clyde 3-2 3-2
Blue Valley 2-2 2-2
Wetmore 1-3 1-3
Linn 1-3 1-3
Troy 1-4 1-4
Washington County 1-5 1-9
Onaga 0-4 0-4
Doniphan West 0-4 0-4

 

Scores from September 4
Hanover def Troy 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Troy def Onaga 25-20, 25-14
Hanover def Onaga 25-12, 25-12
Linn def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-11
Frankfort def Linn 28-26, 25-20
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-19
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-15, 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 12-25, 25-15, 25-10
Centralia def Washington County 25-13, 25-5
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-11
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-16, 25-19
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-20
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-18, 25-11
Axtell def Wetmore 25-17, 25-15
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-11, 25-15

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, September 7
at Maur Hill/Mount Academy – Doniphan West, Atchison, Jackson Hts

Tuesday, September 11
at Axtell – Centralia, Hanover, Doniphan West
at Wetmore – Clifton-Clyde, Valley Heights
at Troy – Blue Valley, Linn
at Frankfort – Onaga, Washington County

Saturday, September 8
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Doniphan West, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights

at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

