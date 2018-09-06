Glen Elder City Council – September 4, 2018 (AUDIO)

The Glen Elder City Council met on Tuesday evening September 4. Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Shelton addressed issues with kids damaging property in town. He cited destructive acts on playground equipment at the park perpetrated by a pair of boys he said were “young high school aged.” Adding that these, and other, young men had been involved in other destructive acts as well.

Shelton also said two sets of parents had been contacted about the matter with mixed results.

Shelton also suggested a decal of sorts be purchased and utilized to easily identify golf carts in town which have obtained the proper annual permit from the city. He also suggested that such permits be limited to being valid for the calendar year running January through December regardless of when they are purchased.

The council continued discussion on welcome signs for the city. Several ideas have been proposed, including ideas for the style and design of signs. Options are still being considered and there is no stated time table for completing the project. There are other details on locations for the signs that need to be addressed as well.

Action on potentially raising utility rates was tabled until November.

City Superintendent Eldon Behymer discussed a curb and gutter street repair on North Hobart. The curb and gutter section which needs replaced will also require some work on the connected residential driveway. The estimated cost of the work on the street by the city and Senger Construction is $4,800. The adjacent work to connect it to the driveway is $960. The council approved the proposal, and work on the project began Wednesday.

Behymer also suggested hiring out chip-sealing work on city streets in the future, and made a case for his recommendation.

In their final action item of the meeting, the council unanimously moved to appoint Casey Towery to the Glen Elder Fire Department.

In closing remarks, Councilman Ken Kusler announced his pending resignation. The exact timetable for his departure is unknown. This could leave the council with two open seats on the five-member council. Neither of which are up for re-election until next year. Mayor Ryan Duskie said he intends to appoint a successor to Anderes vacated, seat, but is in no rush to fill Kusler’s seat once he departs and largely intends to leave it vacant. The mayor elaborated on his stance.