Jewell County Commissioners – September 4, 2018

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Steve Greene, Keith Roe and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, requested an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 5 minutes. Keith Roe moved and Mark Fleming seconded the motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 5 minutes beginning at 8:31 a.m. with Don Jacobs present. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 8:36 a.m. with no action taken.

The minutes of the August 27, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Joel Elkins, General Superintendent and Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator were in to discuss storm damage of September 1 and the shooting incident of August 28th. Gail Bartley reported that the storm on September 1st tore the roof off of the building at the repeater tower and all repeaters and equipment was water damaged with an initial estimate of $35,000 to $40,000 plus installation for the equipment. They are unsure of the cost to replace the building.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed repairs and safety upgrades to the dispatch office as result of the August 28th incident.

Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director, reviewed the monthly activity report for August. Shannon discussed damage to the EMS equipment.

Commissioners reported road concerns to Joel Elkins, General Superintendent. Joel discussed his radio equipment.

Gail Bartley said he and other local personnel will be meeting with the State and Regional Emergency Management tomorrow.

Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director, delivered the monthly activity report for August for the Commissioners’ review.

Carla Waugh requested an executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel beginning at 10:25 a.m. with Carla Waugh present. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:30 a.m. with no action taken.

Chris Petet, Custodian, discussed repairs to the windows in dispatch office.

Gail Bartley discussed a Disaster Declaration for the September 1 storm. Steve Greene moved to declare a Disaster Declaration for Jewell County for the storm of September 1, 2018. Mark Fleming seconded motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, telephoned inquiring about a relief fund for the Sheriff’s Office and a committee to determine disbursement of funds. A fund to help cover expenses of the Deputies and Dispatchers following the shooting at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office is being established at the State Exchange Bank in Mankato.

To contribute, please send funds to:

Jewell County Sheriff’s Office Relief Fund

C/O The State Exchange Bank

PO Box 284

Mankato KS 66956