Core Ensemble To Celebrate Latin Women In Next Cook Series Event

The Core Ensemble will perform the chamber music theatre work “Tres Vidas” (Three Lives) as the first Cook Series event on Thursday, Sept. 20. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. in the college’s Cook Theatre.

Chamber Music Theatre is a performance format developed by the Core Ensemble featuring a marriage of theatrical narrative to chamber music performance.

Jenyvette Vega portrays multiple characters while interacting with the onstage musical trio of cello, piano, and percussion.

“Tres Vidas” celebrates the life, times and work of three significant Latin and South American women: painter Frida Kahlo of Mexico, peasant activist Rufina Amaya of El Salvador and poet Alfonsina Storni of Argentina. With storylines including Kahlo’s dramatic and passionate relationship with painter Diego Rivera, Amaya’s astounding singular survival of the massacre at El Mozote, and Storni’s life-long challenges as Argentina’s first great feminist poet, “Tres Vidas” presents dramatic situations timeless in their emotional appeal and connection to audiences across all gender and ethnic spectrums.

With a script written by Chilean poet/writer Marjorie Agosin, “Tres Vidas” offers powerful portrayals of each woman and includes the singing of traditional Mexican folk songs as well as Argentinean popular songs made famous by Mercedes Sosa and Carlos Gardel. Additional music by Astor Piazzolla, Orlando Garcia, Pablo Ortiz, Alice Gomez, Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez, Michael DeMurga, and Osvaldo Golijov round out the musical score.

Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has toured nationally to every region of the United States and internationally to England, Russia, the Ukraine, Australia, and the British Virgin Islands. The Ensemble was the recipient of the 2000 Eugene McDermott Award for Excellence in the Arts awarded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has received support from the State of Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, New England Foundation for the Arts, Palm Beach County Cultural Council, the Aaron Copland Fund for Music and the Virgil Thomson Foundation.

This year marks the 27th year of the Charles and Marian Cook Series at Cloud County Community College. The Cooks were travelers who wanted to bring the world to those who could not travel themselves. More than 70 events have been presented through the sponsorship of the Cook Foundation and the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business at CCCC. It was always Marian Cook’s wish that all Cook Series events be free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Brenton Phillips, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business at CCCC.