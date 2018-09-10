Fort Riley To Hold 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Col. Stephen Shrader, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, will speak at the event, which includes a wreath- laying, a three-round salute fired by an honor guard and “Taps” and other musical selections performed by the 1st Infantry Division Band. First responders from Junction City and Manhattan will join Fort Riley Directorate of Emergency Services professionals in the commemoration.

The public is welcome to attend this ceremony. Visitors who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab at the bottom of the page for installation entry requirements. Active-duty military, their family members 18 years of age and older, military retirees and Federal civilian employees may vouch for up to seven of their passengers under the recently-announced Trusted Traveler Pilot Program.